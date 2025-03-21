Tale of markets in FY25: Profitable first half undone by volatile second

A stark contrast defined the two halves of the domestic equity market in 2024-25 (FY25). An upbeat performance marked the first half, while the second half saw a sharp decline and heightened volatility.

The Sensex climbed 14.5 per cent during the first six months of the financial year. This was accompanied by low volatility, with the 30-share index recording just 19 sessions with fluctuations of 1 per cent or more.

In contrast, the second half painted a starkly different picture, clouded by economic uncertainty, earnings concerns, and global

challenges.

The Sensex is down 8.8 per cent so far in the second