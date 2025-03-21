Friday, March 21, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Tale of markets in FY25: Profitable first half undone by volatile second

Tale of markets in FY25: Profitable first half undone by volatile second

The Sensex climbed 14.5 per cent during the first six months of the financial year

equity market
Premium

In the second half of FY25, the Sensex fell 8.8 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 9.5 per cent. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A stark contrast defined the two halves of the domestic equity market in 2024-25 (FY25). An upbeat performance marked the first half, while the second half saw a sharp decline and heightened volatility. 
The Sensex climbed  14.5 per cent during the first six months of the financial year. This was accompanied by low volatility, with the 30-share index recording just 19 sessions with fluctuations of 1 per cent or more. 
In contrast, the second half painted a starkly different picture, clouded by economic uncertainty, earnings concerns, and global 
challenges. 
The Sensex is down 8.8 per cent so far in the second
Topics : Sensex Equity markets Foreign Portfolio Investors

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon