Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Tata Elxsi stock cracks 8% post Q1 results, chart hints at another 11% fall

Tata Elxsi stock cracks 8% post Q1 results, chart hints at another 11% fall

Tata Elxsi stock was seen testing its 100-DMA support after a gap of two months; chart hints that the stock could slide all the way to ₹5,285 levels, in case near support levels are taken out.

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex
premium

Tata Elxsi stock cracked 8% to test its 100-DMA on Friday post Q1 results.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tata Elxsi tumbled nearly 8 per cent to a low of ₹5,679 in Friday's opening trade following the dis-appointing Q1 results by the mid-cap Tata group IT company. As of 10:15 AM, the stock had partly recouped losses and quoted 3.2 per cent lower at ₹5,935 levels.  Tata Elxsi on Thursday after market hours reported a 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26) at ₹144.37 crore when compared with ₹184.08 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit dipped
Topics : Tata Elxsi Market technicals stock market trading Market Outlook Mid-cap IT stocks Q1 results stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies technical calls Stocks to avoid
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon