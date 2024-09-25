Business Standard
Tata Power, Siemens among top bets by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL for today

Tata Power, Siemens among top bets by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL for today

Tata Power is trading near its all-time high price and given a range breakout on the weekly chart. The ADX indicator has turned up which supports the bullish trend.

Chandan Taparia Mumbai
Sep 25 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Buy Hindalco | CMP: Rs 717 | Stop Loss: Rs 695 | Target: Rs 760

Price has broken out of a consolidation zone on the daily chart with noticeable volumes. Buying is visible across the metal space. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover and headed up which confirms the upward momentum.
Buy Siemens | CMP: Rs 7,095 | Stop Loss: Rs 6,885 | Target: Rs 7,570

A bullish reversal is visible on the daily chart with the recent candlestick being a large bodied bullish candle which confirms the uptrend. It is forming higher highs-higher lows from past three trading sessions. The RSI Momentum indicator has turned up which has bullish implications.
 

Buy Tata Power | CMP: Rs 468 | Sop Loss: Rs 455 | Target: Rs 500

Stock is trading near its all-time high price and given a range breakout on the weekly chart. The ADX indicator has turned up which supports the bullish trend.

(Disclaimer: Chandan Taparia is senior vice president of equity derivatives & technicals, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 6:35 AM IST

