Home / Markets / News / Tax harvesting drives biggest domestic equities selloff by retail investor

Tax harvesting drives biggest domestic equities selloff by retail investor

In March, individual investors pulled out over Rs 15,000 crore-most since data is available

Retail investor flows could improve going forward as small and midcap stocks will likely outperform large caps.

Sundar SethuramanMayank Patwardhan Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Individual investors yanked out more than Rs 15,000 crore from domestic equities in March–their biggest monthly outflow since 2016 since when the data is available. 
 
March–the month of a financial year–is a seasonally weak month for retail inflows. However, with the markets falling to their lowest levels in nine months during the start of the month prompted more individuals towards “tax-loss harvesting.” 
 
Barring 2020, 2021 and 2022, retail investors have seen net sellers consistently in March since 2016.
 
Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy in which an investor sells loss-making investments to offset taxable gains from other investments, thus reducing their
