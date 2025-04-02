Tax harvesting drives biggest domestic equities selloff by retail investor

Individual investors yanked out more than Rs 15,000 crore from domestic equities in March–their biggest monthly outflow since 2016 since when the data is available.

March–the month of a financial year–is a seasonally weak month for retail inflows. However, with the markets falling to their lowest levels in nine months during the start of the month prompted more individuals towards “tax-loss harvesting.”

Barring 2020, 2021 and 2022, retail investors have seen net sellers consistently in March since 2016.

Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy in which an investor sells loss-making investments to offset taxable gains from other investments, thus reducing their