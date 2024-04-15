TCS trades firm in weak market on strong Q4 show; brokerages remain upbeat

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were trading up nearly 1 per cent at Rs 4,034 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade as analysts expect strong deal momentum resulting in a comfortable deal mix of mega, large and small-mid sizes to provide visibility for long-term growth. There has been tremendous client interest in GenAI (pipeline doubled) and the company is leading the innovation and exploratory efforts for the same.

At 09:30 am; TCS traded 0.8 per cent higher at Rs 4,035, as compared to 0.82 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

TCS, India’s largest information-technology (IT) services