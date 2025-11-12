TCS valuation slips below Infosys and HCLTech after long dominance

After being the industry bellwether for more than a decade, information-technology (IT) major Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS’) equity valuation has slipped below that of peers such as Infosys and HCL Technologies.

TCS is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 22.5X, lower than Infosys’ 22.9X and HCL Tech’s 25.1X.

This is a reversal for the country’s largest IT services exporter, which led industry valuation for nearly 14 years -- between 2011 and early this year. In those years, TCS traded, on average, at a trailing P/E multiple of 25.5X, at nearly a 15 per cent premium to the industry