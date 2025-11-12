Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / TCS valuation slips below Infosys and HCLTech after long dominance

TCS valuation slips below Infosys and HCLTech after long dominance

TCS loses its premium edge as slower profit growth and margin pressure pull its P/E below rivals for the first time since 2011

TCS’ average valuation during 2011 and early 2025 was 18 per cent and 38 per cent higher than Infosys’ and HCL Technologies’ average P/E multiple in the period. (Photo: Reuters)

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

After being the industry bellwether for more than a decade, information-technology (IT) major Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS’) equity valuation has slipped below that of peers such as Infosys and HCL Technologies.
 
TCS is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 22.5X, lower than Infosys’ 22.9X and HCL Tech’s 25.1X.
 
This is a reversal for the country’s largest IT services exporter, which led industry valuation for nearly 14 years -- between 2011 and early this year. In those years, TCS traded, on average, at a trailing P/E multiple of 25.5X, at nearly a 15 per cent premium to the industry
