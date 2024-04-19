Business Standard
This auto stock has surged 160% in 3 months; zoomed 630% in 1 year

The stock price of Force Motors surpassed its previous high of Rs 9261.80, touched on April 8, 2024

Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Shares of Force Motors hit a new high of Rs 9,246, surging 14 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade, amid expectation of strong earnings.

The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 9,261.80 touched on April 8, 2024. In past three months, the stock price of the automobile company has more than doubled, gaining 160 per cent during the period. Besides, in the past one year, it has zoomed 630 per cent.

The board of directors of Force Motors is scheduled to meet on April 26, 2024 to consider and approve the financial results of the company
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

