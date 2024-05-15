Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This Kirloskar Group stock has surged 46% in 3 weeks; up 91% in 2 months

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company stock update: Shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (KPCL) hit a record high of Rs 1,1660, and were locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Wednesday's deals.

demat market share stock
Premium

Representative Picture

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (KPCL) hit a record high of Rs 1,165.70, as the stock was locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit on the BSE on Wednesday at 11:42 am.

The stock of Kirloskar Group company, a prominent player in Air, Refrigeration & Gas Compression business in India, surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,151.45 touched on May 2, 2024. In the past two months, the stock has zoomed 91 per cent from Rs 611 touched on March 14.

Since April 25, in the past three weeks, the stock has rallied 46 per cent after the company
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon