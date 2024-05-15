This Kirloskar Group stock has surged 46% in 3 weeks; up 91% in 2 months

Shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (KPCL) hit a record high of Rs 1,165.70, as the stock was locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit on the BSE on Wednesday at 11:42 am.

The stock of Kirloskar Group company, a prominent player in Air, Refrigeration & Gas Compression business in India, surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,151.45 touched on May 2, 2024. In the past two months, the stock has zoomed 91 per cent from Rs 611 touched on March 14.

Since April 25, in the past three weeks, the stock has rallied 46 per cent after the company