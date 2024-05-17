This Murugappa Group stock hit Rs 1-trn m-cap; zoomed 108 times in 4 years

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions hit a new high of Rs 669.05, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, which in turn also helped its market capitalisation (market cap) cross Rs 1 trillion mark for the first-ever time to Rs 1.02 trillion.

At 10:07 am; the stock price of Murugappa Group Company was up 4 per cent with market cap of Rs 1 trillion. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent.

Thus far in the calendar year 2024, CG Power has outperformed the market by surging 47 per cent,