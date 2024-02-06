Sensex (    %)
                        
This PSU stock hit over 13-year high on Feb 6; zooms over 100% in 3 weeks

IFCI news: Shares of IFCI hit an over 13-year high of Rs 65.28, freezing at 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE on Tuesday

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Shares of IFCI hit an over 13-year high of Rs 65.28, freezing at 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE on Tuesday at 02:07 PM, with only buyers being seen on the counter. As many as 43.5 million shares of IFCI have changed hands and there are pending buy orders for 2.12 million shares on the NSE and BSE, data shows.

In the past three weeks, the stock of the state-owned financial institution has more-than-doubled, zooming 108 per cent from a level of Rs 31.42 on January 16. It has skyrocketed 623 per cent from its 52-week low price of

Topics : Buzzing stocks IFCI Markets

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

