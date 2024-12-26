Business Standard

This smallcap stock has skyrocketed 458% in six months; up 1,878% in a year

Shares of Vantage Knowledge Academy surged 4.98 per cent after the company announced plans to consider issuing bonus shares as well as interim dividend payment

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Shares of Vantage Knowledge Academy surged 4.98 per cent at Rs 220 a piece on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. This came after the company announced plans to consider issuing bonus shares as well as interim dividend payment. 
 
Vantage Knowledge Academy’s stock has outperformed the market in the last six months; it has surged 458 per cent, while skyrocketing 1,878 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has fallen 0.19 per cent, in the last six months and gained 10 per cent in a year. 
 
The company in an exchange filing on Thursday said that its board of directors will meet on Tuesday, 7, January, 2024 to inter alia, consider and approve the proposal for payment of interim dividend and issuance bonus shares.
 
 
Vantage Knowledge Academy is a leading institute dedicated to providing education of international standards for individuals aspiring to build careers in Finance and Banking. Established in October 2013, the academy focuses on delivering comprehensive education services. 
 
Its flagship programs are specifically designed for students pursuing a Commerce major and recent graduates seeking to establish a career in the finance sector. With a primary emphasis on employability, the institute aims to equip learners with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the competitive financial industry.

Vantage Knowledge Academy reported a standalone net profit of Rs 0.85 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25), marking a 33 per cent drop from Rs 1.27 crore in the same period last year. 
 
Meanwhile the company’s revenue declined by 30 per cent to Rs 1.16 crore in Q2FY25 compared to Rs 1.66 crore year-on-year.
 
The company’s total expenses also declined dramatically to Rs 8 lakhs in Q2FY25 as against Rs 2.1 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,481.39 crore.  Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 1211.11 times and at an earning per share of Rs 0.18. 
 
At 12:57 PM; the shares of the company were up 4.03 per cent at Rs 218 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.04 per cent higher at 78,497.78 level. 
 

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

