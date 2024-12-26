Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 12:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Unimech Aerospace IPO closes today; Subscription rises 33x, GMP zooms 80%

Unimech Aerospace IPO closes today; Subscription rises 33x, GMP zooms 80%

Unimech Aerospace shares were quoted at Rs 1,415 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 630, or 80.25 per cent against the upper end of the IPO price

ipo market listing share market

Representative Picture

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today: The unlisted shares of Unimech Aerospace command a solid premium in the grey markets as their initial public offering (IPO) is set to close for public subscription today, Thursday, December 26, 2024. Unimech Aerospace IPO, which opened for subscription on Monday, December 23, 2024, is available at a price band of Rs 745-785 apiece, with a lot size of 19 shares.
 
Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that Unimech Aerospace shares were quoted at Rs 1,415 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 630, or 80.25 per cent against the upper end of the IPO price.
 
  Unimech Aerospace IPO subscripion status
The public offering of Unimech Aerospace has so far received a favorable response from investors. Data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that the public offering garnered bids for 15,64,46,266 shares against 47,04,028 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 33.26 times as of 11:45 AM on December 26, 2024.
 
Notably, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) have placed the highest bids for the Unimech Aerospace IPO, oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 78.51 times. This has been followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) at 25.22 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 13.17 times.

Also Read

IPO

Carraro India IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Solid debut! Identical Brains Studios shares list at 76% premium on NSE SME

IPO

Senores Pharma IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

IPO

Ventive Hospitality IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, likley listing price

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex sheds 67pts, Nifty settles at 23,727; Smallcap shares shine

  Unimech Aerospace IPO review
Unimech Aerospace has also received favorable reviews from several brokerages, including BP Wealth, InCred Equities, and Ventura Securities. Market analysts remain optimistic about the public offering and have broadly recommended subscribing to the issue. READ MORE
  Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment, listing schedule
As the public offering closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 27, 2024. Successful allottees will receive the shares in their demat accounts by Monday, December 30, 2024.
 
Shares of Unimech Aerospace are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
  Unimech Aerospace IPO objective
Unimech Aerospace intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure related to expansion through the purchase of machinery and equipment and to meet its working capital requirements. Further, the company plans to invest in its material subsidiary to purchase machinery and equipment, fund working capital needs, and repay or prepay certain borrowings of the subsidiary. A portion of the proceeds will also be allocated to general corporate purposes.
  About Unimech Aerospace
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing provides engineering solutions, focusing on manufacturing and supplying parts for various industries, including aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductors. Its product range includes aero tooling, ground support equipment, electromechanical sub-assemblies, and precision-engineered components.
 
The company offers two manufacturing approaches: build-to-print, where products are made according to client designs, and build-to-specifications, where products are designed and manufactured based on client specifications.

More From This Section

equity trading volumes, share market

Why this smallcap stock soared 20% today; zoomed 111% in two weeks

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 78,550; FMCG, IT, Metal weighs, Auto surges 1%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

J&K Bank shares jump 7% after Amitava Chatterjee appointed as MD & CEO

stock market, market, stock brokers

KFintech gains 8%, hits new high in subdued market; zooms over 200% in CY24

Photo: Shutterstock

Gold vs equity vs debt: Where should you invest in 2025? Check strategy

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO REVIEW IPO activity IPO listing time IPOs initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon