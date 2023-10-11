close
Stock of this state-owned defense company has zoomed over 150% since April

Shares of MIDHANI hit a record high of Rs 476.40, as they zoomed 17% on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade and has recorded its sharpest intra-day rally since April 7, 2020.

Isro's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday. Photo: PTI
Premium

Isro's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday. Photo: PTI

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) hit a record high of Rs 476.40, as they zoomed 17 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on the back of strong business outlook. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 447.95 touched on September 12, 2023.

Topics : Buzzing stocks Market trends stock market trading Mishra Dhatu Nigam Midhani

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

