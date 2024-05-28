Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This stationary stock has zoomed over 150% against issue price in 5 months

Shares of DOMS Industries hit a new high of Rs 1,985, trading 151% higher against its issue price of Rs 790 per share

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of DOMS Industries hit a new high of Rs 1,985 as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. In the past three trading days, the stock of the stationary company has surged 11 per cent after it reported a good March quarter (Q4FY24) performance with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) growing 22.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 75.93 crore.

Ebitda margin expanded 40 bps to 18.8 per cent as compared to 18.4 per cent in Q4FY23.

The stock is trading at its highest level since its market debut on
Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon