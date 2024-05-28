This stationary stock has zoomed over 150% against issue price in 5 months

Shares of DOMS Industries hit a new high of Rs 1,985 as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. In the past three trading days, the stock of the stationary company has surged 11 per cent after it reported a good March quarter (Q4FY24) performance with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) growing 22.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 75.93 crore.



Ebitda margin expanded 40 bps to 18.8 per cent as compared to 18.4 per cent in Q4FY23.

The stock is trading at its highest level since its market debut on