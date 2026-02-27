This Tata Group telecom stock zooms 35% in 2 days on huge volumes

Tejas Networks share price today

Tejas Networks stock price today extended its upward movement, surging 15 per cent to ₹429.15 on the BSE in intra-day trade in otherwise a weak market amid heavy volumes.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of Tata Group company has zoomed 35 per cent. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹294.10 on January 27, 2026. It touched a 52-week high of ₹914.50 on April 22, 2025.

At 11:30 AM; Tejas Networks was quoting 14 per cent higher at ₹425.75, as compared to 0.65 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly 10-fold. A combined 73.18 million shares representing 41 per cent of total equity of Tejas Networks have changed hands on the NSE (65.96 million) and BSE (7.22 million).

What’s driving Tejas Networks stock price in past 2 days?

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

Tejas Networks is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a versatile mobility product suite comprising 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) offerings, including high-capacity 32TR and 64TR massive MIMO radios that comply to both 3GPP and O-RAN standards.

On Thursday, February 27, Tejas Networks announced that it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios.

The company’s management said they are looking forward to building on this momentum and replicate this success in other 4G/5G mobile networks across emerging and established markets.

Meanwhile, Tejas Networks in Q3 earnings conference call said the company is seeing an increased number of international engagements for its 4G and 5G RAN equipment including multiple ongoing POCs which many of them have moved to the commercial negotiation stage. The company expects some of them to close over the next few months.

Tejas Networks has been selected as a 5G RAN supplier on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai railway corridor for a pilot on the Kavach project. The company has a multiple wins for our private 5G deployments in India for applications in ports and mines.

Meanwhile, for the big BSNL 4G add-on purchase order (PO) for the 18,000 sites that Tejas Networks has been working on for quite some time, the company has a delay in the receipt of this PO. The company said those are still in the works and the expansion order will come at the appropriate time for BSNL.

Further, Tejas Networks said it won additional packages for BharatNet and the company has become one of the largest suppliers of IP/MPLS routers by the number of packages and won the maximum number of packages that have been announced so far. The company also received expansion orders from leading private telcos in India for both WDM as well as GPON equipment. Additionally, the company has the first win in a sovereign data center networking application in India for its switching products.

The management said the long-term outlook remains positive. There are strong drivers for the company’s business are caused by rapid transitions, technology transitions, as well as the demand data growth which is driven largely -- a lot of it is driven by AI applications which are driving a massive growth in traffic in the networks.

Investments in AI data centers are driving huge connectivity requirements, which are driving business for the company’s optical products. The management sees increased traction for the company’s new products in India and in international markets.