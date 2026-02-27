Foseco India shares soar 15% on Q3 show, board recommends 250% dividend

Shares of specialty chemicals maker Foseco India were trading higher on an otherwise weak market on Friday, February 27, following the company’s announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26) and a dividend payout for shareholders.

The company’s share price climbed as much as 15.06 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹5,443.7 per share on the NSE on Friday. However, the stock remains more than 20 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹6,827 per share, touched on September 8, 2025.

Notably, the company had announced its results on February 25, post-market hours. The company’s share price has risen 12.18 per cent in the last two trading sessions on the NSE following the results announcement. Though Foseco India shares have partially pared their gains, they continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 10:33 AM, the company’s shares were trading at ₹5,323.90 per share, up 12.53 per cent from the previous close of ₹4,731 per share on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty50 was trading lower by 166 points, or 0.65 per cent, at 25,330 levels. The company’s market capitalisation on the NSE stood at ₹4,015.70 crore as of February 27.

Foseco India Q3FY26 results

During Q3FY26, Foseco India’s revenue from operations rose 8.11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹147.53 crore from ₹136.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company’s net profit, however, declined 20.53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15.53 crore from ₹19.54 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

Notably, revenue from other income fell to ₹4.53 crore from ₹6.35 crore in Q3FY25. On the other hand, total expenses rose 8.09 per cent to ₹125.94 crore from ₹116.52 crore in Q3FY25.

Dividend announcement

Alongside its Q3FY26 results, the company announced that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹25 per equity share (250 per cent) on a paid-up equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended for approval of the Members at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, a final dividend of ₹25/- (250 per cent) on a paid-up equity share of ₹10/- each for the financial year ended December 31, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Other developments

Foseco India also said that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Joshi Apte & Associates, Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditor of the Company for a period of one year, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.