This Vijay Kedia-owned stock surges 19% on heavy volumes, nears record high

Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries hit a two-year high of Rs 748.75, as they surged 19 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the back of over 10-fold jump in trading volumes on expectation of earnings improvement.

The stock of dyes and pigments company was trading at its highest level since August 2021. It had hit a record high of Rs 791.95 on July 2, 2021. At 02:28 pm; Sudarshan Chemicals was trading 18 per cent higher at Rs 744.60, as compared to 0.26 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The average trading volumes at the counter