Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Titan extends gain post Q3 business update; stock rallies over 8% in 3 days

Titan extends gain post Q3 business update; stock rallies over 8% in 3 days

A robust consumer traction during Diwali translated into high single-digit buyer growth along with double-digit ticket size growth

Titan, Titan watch, titan jewellery, Titan q2

Titan Showroom

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Titan Company hit an over two-month high of Rs 3,527.20, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after it reported a healthy 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in jewellery (domestic) business buoyed by strong festive season demand.  The stock price of the owner of the Tanishq brand of jewellery stores has rallied 8.4 per cent in the past three trading days. It is trading at its highest level since October 15, 2024.
 
Titan is a leading organised jeweller in India with its trusted brand, Tanishq and is the fifth largest integrated own-brand watch manufacturer in the world. The company has a retail chain of 3,171 stores across 429 towns with a retail area of 4.44 million sq. ft. for all its brands.
 
 
Robust consumer traction during Diwali translated into high single-digit buyer growth along with double-digit ticket size growth, Titan said in its December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) business update. Gold (plain) exhibited particularly strong momentum, growing 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY), benefiting from increased gold prices, festive and wedding purchases, it added.
 
‘Rivaah’, Gold exchange, Golden Harvest, High value studded, and blockbuster festive collections were well supported by multiple brand campaigns driving the like-to-like (L2L) growth for the quarter. Tanishq (International) added a new store each in Seattle, USA and Gold Souk, Dubai. Of the 24 new store additions (net) in India, 11 stores were added in Tanishq and 13 stores were added in Mia, the company said.
 
The company's Watches & Wearables (domestic) segment grew 13 per cent YoY. The analog watches segment maintained its FY25 growth momentum and clocked a robust 19 per cent YoY growth, driven by festive demand and well supported by healthy premiumisation trends. Consumer preferences were firmly oriented towards higher-end timepieces, particularly evident in the growths of Titan, Edge and Xylys and international brands through the Helios channel, Titan said.

Also Read

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance share rises 3% on robust Q3 business nos.; brokerages upbeat

jubilant foods, Dominos, Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks share rallies 4.5%, hits 52-week high post Q3 update

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Here's why AU Small Finance Bank shares advanced 3% in trade today

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Stocks to Watch, Jan 6, 2025: Nykaa, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL, RIL

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Why Avenue Supermarts owner of DMart shares hit 15% upper circuit in trade?

 
Meanwhile, Titan’s profitability for the September quarter (Q2FY25) was quite depressed on account of the customs duty related losses, as well as the need to invest in the growth of various businesses. 
 
The company's management had indicated a good festive season demand and a pick-up in jewellery sales prior to the wedding season. Though earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins of its jewellery business is expected to remain weak in FY25 due to one-time custom duty loss, it is expected to remain at 11-12 per cent in the near-term. Jewellery business is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 per cent over FY24-27, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.
 
With good traction in the analog watches segment since the past few quarters backed by design innovation, premiumisation and better execution, Titan's watches business is expected to grow in double digit. This, combined with a scale-up in the wearable segment is expected to grow the revenues of watches business at a CAGR of 17 per cent over FY24-27E, the brokerage firm said.
 
A focus on sustained market share gains in its jewellery business and a strong balance sheet makes Titan the best play in the discretionary space. Analysts expect margins to be under pressure in the short-term, while the management expects an uptick in margins in the medium-term with an improved mix. Analysts expect Titan's revenues and profit after tax to grow at a CAGR of 16 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.
 
According to technical analysts at ICICI Securities, Titan witnessed a healthy consolidation over the past four quarters, while absorbing elevated volatility. The stock is regaining upward momentum as buying demand emerged from the lower band of four quarters of consolidation. Further, a pick-up in demand tracking the festive and wedding season would also act as a tailwind, thereby, offering a fresh entry opportunity.
 
Going ahead, analysts expect the stock to gradually resolve higher and head towards Rs 3,830, with an implied target of recent consolidation (Rs 3,518- 3,230), that coincided with identical highs seen during the January and September months of CY24.
 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 79,300; ITC price adj by Rs 27 to Rs 455 on BSE

IPO

Last day! Parmeshwar Metal closes today; Subscription rises 45x, GMP up 65%

IPO

Analysts bullish on Standard Glass Lining IPO; eye long-term potential

Markets, Sensex, Nifty, Stock markets

Weekly Outlook: Key levels to track on Sensex; Nifty headed towards 24,600?

ITC Sonar Bangla in Kolkata. ITC said that if the conglomerate did not hold equity in the resulting company as proposed, then the hotels business would not be able to use the 'ITC' brand name

BSE, NSE to hold special session for ITC-ITC Hotels demerger: What we know

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Titan Titan Company Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex sensex nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 NSE Nifty BSE NSE BSE NSE equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon