Last day! Parmeshwar Metal closes today; Subscription rises 45x, GMP up 65%

Last day! Parmeshwar Metal closes today; Subscription rises 45x, GMP up 65%

The unlisted shares of Parmeshwar Metal were trading at Rs 101 a piece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 40 or 65.57 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of Rs 61

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Parmeshwar Metal IPO: The unlisted shares of Parmeshwar Metal commanded a solid premium in the grey market on the last day of the subscription window for its initial public offering (IPO). The Rs 24.74 crore SME offering of Parmeshwar Metal, which opened for subscription on Thursday, January 2, 2025, is set to conclude today, Monday, January 6, 2025. 
 
Parmeshwar Metal IPO, which is available at a price band of Rs 57-61 per share with a lot size of 2,000 shares, has been oversubscribed by 45 times till Friday, January 3, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of Parmeshwar Metal were trading at Rs 101 a piece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 40 or 65.57 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of Rs 61.
 
 
As the public offering closes for subscription today, January 6, the basis for the allotment of Parmeshwar Metal shares is expected to get finalised tentatively on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Successful allottees will receive the Parmeshwar Metal shares in their demat accounts tentatively by Wednesday, January 8, 2025.
 
Shares of Parmeshwar Metal are expected to list on the BSE SME tentatively on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

