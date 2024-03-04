Trump 2.0: A recipe for N Asian market getting shellacked, not India

Markets globally are increasingly pricing in the prospects of former US President Donald Trump getting re-elected. Betting markets in the US are currently suggesting that Trump is more likely to win the US presidency, with markets ascribing a 47 per cent chance of a Trump presidential win versus 41 per cent for Joe Biden.

A report by broking firm Nomura believes that the US election verdict could have a huge bearing on the performance of the Asia market. It believes the elections remain a key risk for the Asia Ex-Japan (AxJ) universe, with North Asia stocks more vulnerable, while India