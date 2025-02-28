Friday, February 28, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The bureaucrat who sold Air India now heads Sebi

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The bureaucrat who sold Air India now heads Sebi

Pandey's tenure as the DIPAM secretary also saw the public listing of Life Insurance Corporation of India and the government moving away from disclosing disinvestment targets

Revenue and Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Premium

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Asit Ranjan MishraMonika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When Tuhin Kanta Pandey took charge as the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in 2019, the government’s attempt to privatise Air India had already failed twice. During Pandey’s tenure, the government moved to an enterprise value model for Air India, allowing bidders the flexibility to choose the equity and debt they were willing to assume instead of forcing them to take on a fixed amount of debt. This ultimately led to Air India’s sale to the Tata group in 2021.
 
Pandey’s tenure as the DIPAM secretary also saw the public listing of Life Insurance Corporation of
Topics : SEBI Dipam stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon