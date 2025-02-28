Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The bureaucrat who sold Air India now heads Sebi

When Tuhin Kanta Pandey took charge as the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in 2019, the government’s attempt to privatise Air India had already failed twice. During Pandey’s tenure, the government moved to an enterprise value model for Air India, allowing bidders the flexibility to choose the equity and debt they were willing to assume instead of forcing them to take on a fixed amount of debt. This ultimately led to Air India’s sale to the Tata group in 2021.

Pandey’s tenure as the DIPAM secretary also saw the public listing of Life Insurance Corporation of