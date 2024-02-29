Turning cautious: Retracing market volatility in February, shows data

Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 posted their first monthly losses after three months, even as the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty 50 managed to eke out 1 per cent gain.
During the month, India’s market cap hit a fresh record high and even edged close to the Rs 400-trillion mark before finishing at Rs 388 trillion. Nifty PSU Bank index was the best-performing sector.
Paytm was the worst performer among the Nifty 500 stocks. Gujarat State Fertilisers, Rashtriya Chemicals, and Rail Vikas Nigam were other losers.