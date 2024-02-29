Sensex (    %)
                        
Turning cautious: Retracing market volatility in February, shows data

The Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 posted their first monthly loss after three months, even as the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty managed to eke out 1 per cent gain

Budget fails to enthuse markets: How the Budget affects key sectors

PSU stocks Gujarat State Fertilizers, Rashtriya Chemicals and Rail Vikas Nigam were other major losers in the Nifty 500 universe

Sameer Mulgaonkar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks turned topsy-turvy in February as valuation concerns prompted investors to take-profits in smallcaps and PSUs. Regulatory caution to smallcap mutual funds also weighed on sentiment.

Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 posted their first monthly losses after three months, even as the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty 50 managed to eke out 1 per cent gain.

During the month, India’s market cap hit a fresh record high and even edged close to the Rs 400-trillion mark before finishing at Rs 388 trillion. Nifty PSU Bank index was the best-performing sector.

Paytm was the worst performer among the Nifty 500 stocks. Gujarat State Fertilisers, Rashtriya Chemicals, and Rail Vikas Nigam were other losers. 

chart

Topics : Stock Market stock markets Markets Volatile market valuation market valuation

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

