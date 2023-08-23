Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

TVS Supply Chain makes tepid debut on bourses, IPO subscribed 2.8 times

The stock opened at Rs 206, 4.6 per cent above its issue price of Rs 197

TVS Supply chain acquires majority stake in logistics firm FIT 3PL

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, which debuted on Wednesday, ended the session 2 per cent above its issue price after opening at Rs 206, about 4.6 per cent above its issue price of Rs 197. After hitting a low of Rs 199 and a high of Rs 208.5, the stock ended at Rs 201, up Rs 4, or 2 per cent. 

The initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions was subscribed 2.8 times. After listing, the stock commands a market capitalisation of Rs 8,790 crore. The Chennai-based firm's Rs 880-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 280 crore. 

The company plans to utilise the proceeds of the net issue to repay its debts and those of its subsidiaries. The company is a supply chain solutions provider and provides logistics operation centres, in-plant logistics operations, finished goods, and supply chain consulting, among others.


Also Read

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

TVS Supply Chain Solutions gets Sebi's approval for launching IPO

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Individual settles alleged insider trading case with Sebi, pays Rs 26 lakh

Nearly two dozen companies face action for lapses in listing regulations

Adani shares lose Rs 55K cr in m-cap even after record quarterly profit

These Chandrayaan-3 linked firms gained ahead of successful moon touchdown

TVS Supply Chain shares settle 2% higher than issue price in debut trade

Topics : tvs stock market trading

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon