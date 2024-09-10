Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Upcoming IPO alert! Influx Healthtech files DRHP with NSE Emerge; details

Upcoming IPO alert! Influx Healthtech files DRHP with NSE Emerge; details

The Influx Healthtech IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 46,32,000 equity shares, and an offer for sale of up to 13,68,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10

IPO, shares, company, firms, market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Upcoming IPO alert! Leading contract development and manufacturing company, Influx Healthtech, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge. The Mumbai-based company specialises in a diverse range of products across several segments, including dietary/nutraceutical supplements, cosmetics, ayurvedic/herbal, veterinary feed supplements, and homecare segments.

Influx Healthtech IPO details
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Influx Healthtech IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 46,32,000 equity shares, and an offer for sale of up to 13,68,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, through the book-building route. The offer for sale is made by the selling shareholder, Munir Abdul Ganee Chandniwala. 
 

Maashitla Securities Private is the Registrar for the public issue of Influx Healthtech, while Corporate Capital Ventures is the sole Book Running Lead Manager to the offer.

Influx Healthtech IPO objective
Influx Healthtech has stated in the DRHP that it intends to utilise Rs 21.61 crore of the total proceeds from the public issue to fund capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing facility for the Nutraceutical Division. 

More From This Section

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Sebi chief, husband got money from M&M: Congress' new allegation

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex climbs 600pts to 82,200, Nifty at 25,100; Media, IT, Pharma surge

Pharma, medicine, drugs, Pharmaceuticals

Pharma stocks soar 6% as investors respond to double dose of Good News!

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies share up after unit inks MoU with HP India; details here

Tata Power

Tata Power soars 6% on starting solar cell production at Tamil Nadu plant


From the remaining proceeds, the company will use Rs 8.76 crore to fund capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing facility for the Veterinary Food Division, and Rs 2.66 crore to purchase machinery for the Homecare and Cosmetic Division. The remaining amount, as per the DRHP, will be used by Influx Healthtech for general corporate purposes.

About Influx Healthtech
Influx Healthtech is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) specialising in the manufacturing of a diverse range of products across several segments. IHL serves multiple pharma and life sciences companies, including Bling Brands,  Pursuit of Wellness , Aarkios Health , HSHS Nutraceuticals ,  Novus Life Science , Bruder Life Science, Fredun Pharmaceuticals  and Bigflex  Lifescience .

Influx Healthtech registered Rs 99.96 crore in revenue from operations with a profit (PAT) of Rs 11.22 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to Rs 76.05 crore in revenue from operations and a profit (PAT) of Rs 7.19 crore in FY 2022-23.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Opens Today! PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP zooms 50%. Should you bid?

IPO, shares, company, firms, market

Kross IPO Day 2: GMP holds at 20%; should you park your money here?

initial public offeringsof bajaj housing finance

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Day 2: GMP soars 92%; should you subscribe?

Shree Tirupati Balajee ipo allotment

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment today: check status, GMP & more

IPO

Gala Precision Engineering shares soar nearly 49% in market debut

Topics : IPOs IPO activity ipo filing share market NSE Emerge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon