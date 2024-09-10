Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Day 2: GMP soars 92%; should you subscribe?

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Day 2: GMP soars 92%; should you subscribe?

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance were quoted trading at a premium of Rs 64 or 91.43 per cent in the grey market, indicating a positive market sentiment for the IPO

initial public offeringsof bajaj housing finance

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of the much-awaited Bajaj Housing Finance received an overwhelming response from investors on the first day of its opening, with investors bidding for 1,46,58,24,030 shares against 72,75,75,756 shares offered by the company. Thus, the issue got subscribed 2.01 times by the end of the first day of subscription, as per NSE data.

This was led by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) who bid 4.35 times for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO, followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) at 1.50 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 1.07 times by the end of Monday, September 9, 2024. Meanwhile, the quota reserved for shareholders witnessed 2.90 times subscription.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

The public issue is available at a price band of Rs 66-70 and a lot size of 214 shares for investors. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 214 shares and in multiples thereof. Accordingly, the minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO is Rs 14,980.

Bajaj Housing Finance also garnered broadly positive reviews from brokerages, including Deven Chokshi Research, InCred Equities, Motilal Oswal, and Swastika Investmart, for the public issue. READ MORE

Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Bajaj Housing Finance continue to trade at a strong premium in the grey market on Tuesday. As per sources that track grey market activities, shares of Bajaj Housing Finance were quoted trading at a grey market premium of Rs 64 or 91.43 per cent. This suggests a positive market sentiment for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO.

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO closes on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Following this, the basis of allotment of Bajaj Housing Finance shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, September 12, 2024, and subsequently, the company's shares will be credited into demat accounts on Friday, September 13, 2024.

More From This Section

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex down 100pts at 81,500, Nifty at 24,900; Financials, Auto, O&G drag

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

IRB Infrastructure August toll collection zooms 20% YoY; share price gains

NHAI, Road Construction

HG Infra Engg shares zoom 5% on bagging LoA from Ministry of Road Transport

Shree Tirupati Balajee ipo allotment

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO allotment today: check status, GMP & more

share market stock market trading

Asia shares rise marginally with focus on US inflation test, Fed meet


Bajaj Housing Finance shares are expected to make their debut on the bourses on Monday, September 16, 2024. Bajaj Housing Finance shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

For the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO, KFin Technologies is the registrar, while Kotak Mahindra Capital, BofA Securities, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, SBI Capital Markets, JM Financial, and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers. 

Also Read

IPO, markets

Brokerages upbeat on Bajaj Housing Finance IPO; GMP up 81%; should you bid?

Kross IPO

IPO Alert: Kross opens today with a 20% GMP surge; should you subscribe?

IPO

Tolins Tyres' IPO opens today; should you bid?

ipo

Final Hours! Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO ends today; GMP up 72%; bid now?

The addition to MSCI's indices has sent Riyadh stocks into a bull market and brought record fund inflows

Gala Precision Engg bucks market trend, lists at 42% premium on bourses

Topics : IPO GMP IPO REVIEW IPOs IPO allotment IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon