Home / Markets / News / US tariffs jolt bank stocks; Are HDFC Bank, ICICI, IndusInd Bank at risk?

US tariffs jolt bank stocks; Are HDFC Bank, ICICI, IndusInd Bank at risk?

Bank stocks extended losses as Nifty Bank index slipped 7% from its July peak. Analysts flag US tariff risks may hit HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bankm City Union Bank, Federal Bank

Nifty Bank share price today
premium

HDFC Bank

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Why are bank stocks falling: A sustained decline in the Nifty Bank index has been a sore point for the Indian stock markets for some time now. Over the past four sessions (between August 21 and 28), the gauge for India’s leading bank stocks has declined 1,935 points or 3.4 per cent, while it has tumbled 4 per cent in a month.
 
Further, from its 52-week high level of 57,628.40, which it touched on July 2, 2025, the index has dropped a mammoth 3,968 points or 6.8 per cent (including Friday’s decline). By comparison, the Nifty50 index has slipped 3.7
