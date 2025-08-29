US tariffs jolt bank stocks; Are HDFC Bank, ICICI, IndusInd Bank at risk?

Why are bank stocks falling: A sustained decline in the Nifty Bank index has been a sore point for the Indian stock markets for some time now. Over the past four sessions (between August 21 and 28), the gauge for India’s leading bank stocks has declined 1,935 points or 3.4 per cent, while it has tumbled 4 per cent in a month.

Further, from its 52-week high level of 57,628.40, which it touched on July 2, 2025, the index has dropped a mammoth 3,968 points or 6.8 per cent (including Friday’s decline). By comparison, the Nifty50 index has slipped 3.7