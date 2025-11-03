Vedanta eyes FY26 growth with debt cut, demerger, and new capacities

Vedanta’s (VEDL) consolidated revenue and operating profit for Q2FY26 beat consensus estimates, driven by strong returns from aluminium. Alongside various capacity expansions expected to come on stream within the next fiscal, captive coal and bauxite mines are set to reduce costs and improve margins.

Debt at parent Vedanta Resources (VRL) is expected to decline. The demerger and listing of the five demerged entities are targeted by end-FY26. VEDL reaffirmed that the Jaypee Group power asset acquisition will not affect deleveraging or demerger timelines.

VEDL reported consolidated revenue of Rs 39,900 crore, up 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 5 per