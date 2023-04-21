close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Venture capital investments down 70% across globe in Q1CY23: KPMG study

Despite the current slowdown, macro factors in India remained stronger than elsewhere, driving optimism that the country will see a bounce back in VC investment in H2 of 2023

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Photo: Shutterstock
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It is not just in India where venture capitalist (VC) investment has been hitting a low. Global VC investments fell to $57 billion in Q1 of CY23, lower than the $200 billion raised in the same quarter a year back, said the first quarter KPMG’s Venture Pulse Q1 2023.

Despite the current slowdown in VC funding, macro factors in India remained stronger than in other regions, driving optimism that the country will see a bounce back in VC investment in the latter half of 2023.

VC investment in India remained relatively soft in Q1 of CY23 as VC investors intensified their scrutiny of potential deals. While FOMO drove a lot of VC investment in India in 2021 and early 2022, VC investors have since enhanced their focus on startup performance and profitability.

Fintech continued to drive many of the largest deals in India in Q1CY23, including a $445 million raise by PhonePe, a $218 million by NoBroker, a $200 mill
Or

Also Read

$1-million penalty: KPMG India settles with US audit regulator PCAOB

PE/VC investments drop 75% in October over last year: IVCA-EY report

Uniqus Consultech raises $12.5 mn, eyes $100 mn revenues in next 5 years

KPMG lays off 700 people in US, 1st among Big4 accounting firms to cut jobs

VC firm Quona Capital announces close of its third fund at $332 mn

Angel One reports data breach, says no impact on client securities, funds

Ramky Infrastructure hits over 12-year high; stock zooms 48% in 2 months

FPIs invest $1 bn in Indian equities thus far in FY24 on cheaper valuations

Tech M sheds 9% in 5 days on JP Morgan, Citi downgrades, target price cuts

ITC surpasses HDFC's m-cap to become 7th most valued listed company

Topics : Venture Capital venture capitalists VC Firms VC investments

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Venture capital investments down 70% across globe in Q1CY23: KPMG study

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Angel One reports data breach, says no impact on client securities, funds

Data Breach
1 min read

Crypto wrap: Profit booking, UK inflation data pull major tokens down

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
2 min read

Ramky Infrastructure hits over 12-year high; stock zooms 48% in 2 months

Highway
3 min read

FPIs invest $1 bn in Indian equities thus far in FY24 on cheaper valuations

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this footwear company has zoomed over 100% in 9 trading days

footwear
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: HCLTech, Cyient, Siemens, RIL, Suven Pharma, Voda Idea

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
5 min read
Premium

Losing favour: IT sector weighting in Nifty50 at 5-year low of 12.2%

IT firms, IT sector, firms, companies, workers, jobs, employment
3 min read

ITC surpasses HDFC's m-cap to become 7th most valued listed company

ITC
3 min read
Web Exclusive

ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon