Vikram Solar shares soar 13% to new high after multifold Q1 profit jump

Vikram Solar said its order book currently stands at 10.96 gigawatts, while capacity utilisation reached 89.2 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Shares of Vikram Solar scaled to a new high on Wednesday and saw their steepest climb since its listing last month after it reported a multifold jump in its June quarter profit. 
 
The electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 13.1 per cent during the day to a new high of ₹407.95 per share, the biggest intraday rise since listing. The stock pared gains to trade 12.5 per cent higher at ₹405 apiece, compared to a 0.57 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:44 AM. 
 
Shares of the company gained for the fourth straight session and have risen over 20 per cent from its listing price. Vikram Solar has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,674.86 crore.  
 

Vikram Solar Q1 results 

Vikram Solar reported strong growth in the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, with revenue from operations rising 79.7 per cent year-on-year. Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹242.2 crore, up 117.3 per cent from a year ago, while Ebitda margins expanded to 21.4 per cent. Profit after tax jumped 483.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹133.36 crore.

The company said its order book currently stands at 10.96 gigawatts, while capacity utilisation reached 89.2 per cent.
 
"We are scaling our manufacturing capacities by 4 times, supported by a buoyant demand environment," Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman and managing director, Vikram Solar, said. "Looking ahead, we remain confident of sustaining this momentum through the rest of the year, driven by our strong order pipeline, expanding capacities, and disciplined execution."

Vikram Solar wins order from LT Construction

 
Earlier this week, Vikram Solar received a major order of 336 megawatt (Mw) high-efficiency solar modules from LT Construction. These modules will be deployed in Khavda, Gujarat. 
 
As a part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Hypersol G12R modules, which feature cutting-edge N-type technology. These modules offer up to 80 per cent bifaciality, improved high-temperature performance, and minimal annual degradation of 0.4 per cent or less. Earlier in May 2025, Vikram Solar secured a 326 MW module supply order from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL) for the Khavda Renewable Energy Park. 

Vikram Solar shares debut

On Tuesday, August 26, Vikram Solar debuted on the NSE at ₹338 per share, up 1.8 per cent from its issue price of ₹322 per share. Vikram had received a strong response from investors with an overall subscription rate of around 55 times. The demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 142.79 times. 
 

