Dividend stocks, Wednesday, September 10, 2025: Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services, IRCON International, Nirlon, Lakshmi Engineering and Warehousing, and 13 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight today following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders. These companies have declared dividends, and their shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 11, 2025, according to BSE data.
Notably, the ex-dividend date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date, which is September 11, 2025, in this case. Furthermore, the companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date, which is also set for September 11, 2025, for all the mentioned companies.
Among the highlighted companies, diversified commercial services provider Nirlon has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹11 per share. This is followed by Lakshmi Engineering and Warehousing, which has declared a dividend of ₹10 per share for their shareholders.
Datamatics Global Services has announced it will pay its shareholders a final dividend of ₹5 per share.
Further, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹3.50 per share to its shareholders, while Somany Ceramics, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, and TV Today Network will each reward their respective shareholders with a final dividend of ₹3 per share.