Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Thermax shares gain 5% on ₹115-cr investment in subsidiary; details here

Thermax shares gain 5% on ₹115-cr investment in subsidiary; details here

Thermax shares rose 5 per cent after it invested in its wholly owned subsidiary, which will invest in its step-down subsidiary

Thermax opens new unit at SriCity; to manufacture chillers, heat pumps

Thermax share price in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Thermax surged over 5 per cent on Tuesday after it invested ₹115 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, which will invest in its step-down subsidiary. 
 
The heavy electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 5.36 per cent during the day to ₹3,490 per share, the biggest intraday rise since July 17 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3 per cent higher at ₹3,410 apiece, compared to a 0.55 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:14 AM. 
 
Shares of the company are at the highest level since August 6 and currently trade at 5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 5.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Thermax has a total market capitalisation of ₹40,489.31 crore. 
 

Thermax invests ₹115 crore in renewable energy subsidiary

The company, in an exchange filing, said it has invested ₹115 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, First Energy Private Ltd (FEPL), to enable further investment in another step-down subsidiary, First Energy 10 Private Ltd (FE10).

Also Read

Vikram Solar

Vikram Solar shares soar 13% to new high after multifold Q1 profit jump

Dividend, Company dividend

Last chance! These 17 stocks to go ex-dividend on Sep 11; check full list

paint

Analysts say 'Buy' again on Berger Paints despite Q2 blip; top details here

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Why Emkay Global has Sell call on YES Bank despite Sumitomo picking stake?

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank news, Ujjivan SFB stock price today, Ujjivan SFB share target 2025, Ujjivan bank universal license update, Small finance banks in India 2025, Best small finance bank stocks India, Universal banking license India, RBI univer

Can universal banking license boost Ujjivan SFB's fortunes? Analysts weigh

 
FEPL, which operates in the renewable energy space, provides sustainable solutions including solar, wind, wind-solar hybrid and storage batteries for the commercial and industrial segment.
 
As part of the transaction, Thermax acquired 11.5 crore equity shares of ₹10 each in FEPL, which in turn subscribed to an equal number of shares in FE10.
 
The company clarified that both FEPL and FE10 are related parties, but the promoter group has no interest in the entities. The investment was made on an arm’s length basis, it added. 

Thermax Q1 results 

The company posted nearly a 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹151 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹109 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.
 
The company recorded a consolidated operating revenue of ₹2,150 crore in the first quarter of FY 2025-26, a 2 per cent decrease as compared to ₹2,184 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses dipped to ₹2,004.16 crore in the quarter from ₹2,106.77 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
The current quarter's operating income includes an accrual of ₹56 crore as income towards the incentive receivable under the Packaged Incentive Scheme (PSI), 2007, from the government of Maharashtra. The company's order balance on June 30, 2025, stood at ₹6,477 crore, up by 2 per cent.
 
Thermax is a leading company in the energy and environment and a trusted partner in energy transition. Its extensive portfolio includes clean air, clean energy, clean water and chemical solutions.

More From This Section

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rallies 450 pts; Nifty tests 25k; IT index up 2%, autos dip

Image via Shutterstock

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen surge up to 17%. Why are shrimp stocks in focus?

Cummins India

Cummins India up 40% in 6 months; hits 52-week high as Nomura lifts target

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

KKR, Blackstone turn India into Asia's buyout HQ after China slow down

GST

GST revamp to drive macro tailwinds; Antique backs consumer discretionary

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Thermax Limited Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedStocks To Buy TodayApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon