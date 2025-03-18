VIP Ind stock may fall below this level for the first time in 30 years

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

VIP Industries stock has had a rough time on the stock exchanges for more than 2 years now. The stock from a high of Rs 758 in October 2022, has tumbled over 63 per cent to its present low at Rs 277. In the current calendar year 2025 alone the stock has plunged over 42 per cent from levels of Rs 480 at the end of December.  Analysts have attributed the sustained fall in the VIP share price to poor earnings, and high debt. The company has reported a net loss in the last 4 out of the 5 quarters. In December 2024 quarter VIP Industries reported a net loss of Rs 16.84 crore. In the corresponding period a year ago, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 4.86 crore. The company's total income, however, has been hovering around the Rs 500 crore mark.  As of FY24, the company's total debt stood at Rs 888.94 crore; and the debt-equity ratio at 0.93. The shareholding pattern shows that promoters held around 51.73 per cent equity in the company as of the December 2024 quarter. Domestic Mutual Funds and insurance companies held up to 13.30 per cent; Foreign Portfolio Investors up to 7.44 per cent stake and retail investors around 20.33 per cent.  Technically, VIP Industries stock has been seen trading with a bearish bias across time-frames. The stock has been languishing below the key moving averages on the daily and weekly scale; and now seems on course to test its long-term monthly support - the 200-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) at Rs 254. If the stock were to break below the same, it will be a first for the stock in its over 30-year history. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Historic trend shows that the stock till date has never slipped below its 200-MMA, since the market debut in November 1994. The closest the stock had come to its 200-MMA was in August 2013; when the stock traded 44.4 per cent above this key moving average. Even during the Covid-19 trigger panic sell-off the stock maintained a positive gap of 72 per cent from this key moving average.  However, in the present fall the stock has hit a low of Rs 276.55, and was less than 9 per cent away from its 200-MMA at Rs 254. Thus, threatening its 30-year historical trend. Will the stock fall below this key moving average or can it stage a smart rebound? Here's what the chart suggests.  ALSO READ: Starlink deal: Can the stars shine bright for Airtel, RIL? Chart check here  VIP Industries  Current Price: Rs 284  Downside Risk: 29.5%  Support: Rs 268; Rs 254  Resistance: Rs 312  VIP Industries stock is seen trading in a fairly oversold zone on the daily and the weekly scale. However, the long-term chart clearly shows that the near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain negative as long as the stock trades below Rs 312.  On the downside, the stock seems on course to test the 200-MMA at Rs 254; with interim support expected around Rs 268. Break and sustained trade below the 200-MMA can trigger an extended slide towards Rs 200-mark; which is where the stock had bottomed out in the 2020 panic sell-off. 

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

