Vishnu Prakash up 4% on winning Rs 31.34-crore order from govt of Rajasthan

The stock gained after the company received a letter of intent (LOI) for elevation works of academic blocks of Fintech Digital Institute Jodhpur

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares gained 4 per cent in trade on BSE logging an intraday high at Rs 307.05 per share. The stock gained after the company received a letter of intent (LOI) for elevation works of academic blocks of Fintech Digital Institute, Jodhpur. The order is valued at Rs 31.34 crore and the letter was received from Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan.
 
Around 12:44 PM, Vishnu Prakash share price was up 1.61 per cent at Rs 299.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.29 per cent at 79,523.7. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 3,735.58 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 345.85 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 141.35 per share.
 
 
"Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited, announces - the receipt of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for Elevation Works of Academic Blocks of Fintech Digital Institute, Jodhpur from Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan having a total value of Rs. 313.4 million," the filing read.  

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. (VPRP) is an Indian construction and infrastructure company that focuses on providing a range of services in civil engineering, including infrastructure development, road construction, and other engineering projects. Established in 1986, the company has been involved in the development of key infrastructure projects across India, including highways, bridges, flyovers, and residential complexes.
 
The company operates as a leading player in the Indian construction industry and has developed a reputation for timely project delivery, quality work, and innovation. The company primarily deals in projects for both the public and private sectors, with an emphasis on transportation infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and airports.
 
The company has been involved in the construction of several national highways and expressways, contributing to the nation's transportation network.
 
In the past one year, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia shares have gained 37.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.2 per cent. 

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

