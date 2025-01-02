Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / EaseMyTrip shares fall 10% in 3 days; Co appoints Rikant Pittie as new CEO

EaseMyTrip shares fall 10% in 3 days; Co appoints Rikant Pittie as new CEO

The decline in Easy Trip Planners, the owner of Ease My Trip, comes even as the company said it has appointed Rikant Pittie as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

image

image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Easy Trip Planners share price continued to reel under selling pressure for a third straight day on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Easy Trip share, which fell 2.4 per cent intraday today, has tumbled 10.08 per cent in 3 days.
 
By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex has added 1.3 per cent during the period.
 
The decline in Easy Trip Planners, the owner of Ease My Trip, comes even as the company said it has appointed Rikant Pittie as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
 
Rikant, the company’s statement said, will lead the Easy Trip Planners’ strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences to further strengthen the company’s position in the industry. Rikant Pittie was earlier the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.
 
 
Notably, Rikant Pittie’s appointment soon after co-founder and brother Nishant Pitti’s partial stake sale and resignation.

Also Read

Royal Enfield EV, Flying Flea

Nifty Auto up 2%, extends rally post Dec sales; Eicher hits record high

technicals

BPCL, IRFC, NHPC: 5 PSU stocks with up to 14% upside potential in near-term

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Petronet LNG share price tumbles 8.5%; why are the PSU's stocks falling?

Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi (right) and Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Partho Banerjee at the launch of the new Dzire on Monday

Maruti Suzuki shares vroom 6% in two day; here's what's boosting rally

Navi Mumbai airport test landing

Jai Corp tanks 19% on heavy volumes, nears 52-wk low; down 37% in 1 month

 
Pitti, on Tuesday, divested a 1.4-per cent stake in the company for Rs 78 crore through an open market transaction.
 
According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nishant Pitti sold 49.9 million shares or 1.41 per cent stake at an average price of Rs 15.68 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 78.32 crore.
 
After the transaction, Pitti's holding in Easy Trip Planners came down to 12.8 per cent from 14.21 per cent.
Later, on Wednesday, Nishant Pitti resigned from the Board as the CEO of the company, citing personal reasons.
 
Meanwhile, Rikant Pittie, promoter, held 91,72,80,352 shares, or 25.88 per cent stake, in the company as of December 2, 2024.
 
Nishant Pitti, the third brother and promoter, held 36,46,54,240 shares or 10.29 per cent stake in the company.
 
About Easy Trip Planners
EaseMyTrip is one of India's largest online travel platforms in terms of air ticket bookings. EaseMyTrip offers 'End to End' travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: At day's high, Sensex jumps 1,000 pts to 79,500; Nifty above 24,000

ipo market listing share market

Parmeshwar Metal IPO update; GMP zooms 33%, subscription gathers pace

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance shares rally 4% today, trade as top Sensex, Nifty gainer

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

DCX Systems rises 3% on securing Rs 19-cr order from Israel's Elta Systems

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

This SME stock soars 35% in 2 days; zoomed 243% over issue price in 12 days

Topics : Buzzing stocks Easy Trip Planners Limited Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon