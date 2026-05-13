Vivo JV, export push seen driving Dixon Technologies growth despite risks

Dixon will hope to grow smartphone volumes with demand gradually improving while it awaits approval for the Vivo JV and for PLI 2.0, with a focus on mobile exports. It also hopes to accelerate the commissioning of the display facility in H2 FY27. Management said that, excluding Vivo, FY27 consolidated revenue is targeted at Rs 75,000 crore-Rs 80,000 crore, implying growth of 15-17 per cent. Margin pressure will continue with elevated memory prices, the end of PLI benefits, and other factors, but absolute profitability will rise.

Consolidated revenue grew 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 10,500 crore in Q4. Revenue was supported by better-than-expected performance of the mobile phones division, but consumer electronics and home appliances segments underperformed. Operating profit declined 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 410 crore while margins contracted 40 basis points Y-o-Y to 3.9 per cent. Dixon’s adjusted net profit grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 200 crore.

For FY26, revenue grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y, operating profit was up 24 per cent, and net profit grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 48,800 crore, Rs 1,870 crore, and Rs 850 crore, respectively, while operating profit margin contracted 10 basis points Y-o-Y to 3.8 per cent. For FY26, operating cash flow (OCF) rose 55 per cent and free cash flow rose 185 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,780 crore and Rs 720 crore, respectively. The net working capital (NWC) position was comfortable at negative two days.

The mobile business saw rising memory prices and softer demand. Revenue increased 4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4, with a margin of 3.6 per cent. Management expects domestic smartphone volumes, excluding Vivo, to remain stable at 32 million units in FY27. Revenue growth is expected to exceed volume growth due to 12-15 per cent higher realisations, with an improving product mix and memory inflation. Dixon is scaling up exports through Motorola and Ismartu, with feature phone exports to Africa expected from Q2 FY27. A potential PLI 2.0 framework focused on export-led manufacturing could drive mobile exports, adding 4-5 million units.

Dixon’s 1 million square feet Noida facility is expected to begin operations by Q2 FY27. The Vivo JV is a key upside trigger, as it could add 20-22 million in annual volumes with improved realisations. Telecom revenue rose from Rs 3,600 crore in FY25 to Rs 5,000 crore in FY26, and FY27 revenue is targeted at Rs 7,500 crore-Rs 8,000 crore.

This will come with increasing localisation and higher customer additions in networking products. Dixon has started manufacturing complex microwave radios and plans telecom exports during FY27. A new facility has been commissioned. In information technology (IT) hardware, revenues may exceed Rs 4,000 crore in FY27. The company is exploring server manufacturing opportunities linked to data centre growth.

The company is building a speciality EMS platform across aerospace, defence, automotive, medical devices, and industrial electronics to diversify and improve margins. Inorganic opportunities are under evaluation. Speciality EMS may scale into an Rs 3,000 crore-Rs 4,000 crore opportunity with higher margins.

Consumer electronics and home appliances businesses suffered due to geopolitical concerns, rising input costs, and inventory correction, with demand down for televisions and refrigerators, while washing machines saw demand. In televisions, Dixon is moving towards an original design manufacturer model from Q2 FY27 to improve value addition. Facility expansion is underway for two-door refrigerators, deep freezers, coolers, and side-by-side refrigerators. A new facility with capacity of 0.3 million annual units is expected by the end of Q2 FY27, with expansion into robotic vacuum cleaners, dishwashers, microwaves, and kitchen chimneys.

Exports are improving in mobile, telecom, and lighting businesses, with mobile exports at around 4-4.5 million units and export revenues at Rs 5,400 crore in FY26. In lighting, export orders from US and European retail chains will go into execution from Q2 FY27. Over the next two fiscal years, analysts expect mid-30s growth rates. Margins should improve as product mix improves and backward integration increases.