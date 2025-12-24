Muted Q3 likely, but volume gains and mix support Jindal Steel outlook

How are imports and safeguard duties affecting the steel market?

Imports may cause some concern. The 12 per cent provisional safeguard duty expired in November 2025 and Chinese steel exports continue, with a narrowing price gap in favour of domestic producers. Chinese hot-rolled coil (HRC) has landed costs of Rs 49,700 per tonne without the safeguard duty, while domestic HRC is at Rs 45,700 per tonne. This sets a ceiling on the upside for domestic players. Proposals for a staggered multi-year safeguard levy — from 12 per cent to 11.5 per cent and then to 11 per cent — are awaiting approval from the finance ministry.

What does this mean for Q3FY26 results and the steel cycle?

As a result, Q3 results may be muted, with tight spreads and recovery dependent on policy clarity around the extension of safeguard duties and/or better global prices. However, some commodity trackers believe this is the bottom of the steel cycle and that a steady recovery and upside could follow.

There is a significant downside risk if prices remain lower for an extended period. However, market prices imply that traders are expecting a spread improvement of around Rs 3,000 per tonne over the medium term. An extension of safeguard duties, coupled with absorption of excess supply, should lead to a sustainable price recovery.

Why could Jindal Steel be well placed when the cycle turns?

Jindal Steel (JSL) may be well placed when the cycle turns. It has recently commissioned one of India’s largest blast furnaces (BF-II; 4.6 million tonnes per annum capacity), along with a basic oxygen furnace (BOF-II; 3 mtpa capacity), at its Angul integrated plant in Odisha. By FY27, JSL is targeting total liquid steel-making capacity of 15.6 mtpa, up from 9.6 mtpa, and finished steel capacity of 13.8 mtpa, up from 7.3 mtpa.

What is supporting demand and pricing prospects?

Domestic demand remains strong, with provisional Joint Plant Committee data indicating finished steel consumption grew 7.4 per cent year on year to 105.2 million tonnes during April–November 2025. A seasonal uptick in demand in Q4 should help support prices. JSL’s higher proportion of value-added products (VAP) in its sales mix — VAP accounted for 73 per cent of the sales mix in Q2FY26 versus 58 per cent in Q2FY25 — should also aid profitability.

What has management guided on volumes and product mix?

Management has guided for FY26 sales volumes of 8.5–9.0 million tonnes, compared with 8.0 million tonnes in FY25. Domestic rebar prices are at a slight premium to HRC prices, which supports JSL’s long products portfolio, accounting for 51 per cent of the sales mix in Q2FY26.

How do captive resources support margins?

JSL has five thermal coal blocks in India — Utkal C, Gare Palma IV/6, Utkal B1, Utkal B2 and Saradhapur Jalatap East — of which Utkal C and Gare Palma IV/6 are operating at rated capacity. Mining from the Utkal B1 block is expected to commence in Q4FY26. JSL has also started exploration at the Saradhapur Jalatap East coal block, which has resources of 3,257 million tonnes. The company met 96 per cent of its thermal coal requirement from captive sources in Q2FY26 and is expected to become fully self-sufficient soon.

JSL also mined 2.0 million tonnes of iron ore during Q2FY26, meeting 45 per cent of consumption from captive mines at Tensa and Kasia. A ramp-up in captive iron ore mining, along with an upcoming slurry pipeline expected to be operational in the second half of FY26 and a coal pipe conveyor, should further support profitability.

What does the balance sheet indicate?

The balance sheet shows consolidated net debt of Rs 14,160 crore at the end of Q2FY26, down 1.7 per cent quarter on quarter. Net debt to operating profit stands at 1.48 times, compared with 1.49 times in Q1FY26 and below the company’s target of 1.5 times, making it the best ratio among Indian peers. While capex plans and working capital needs may push debt higher in the near term, the balance sheet is unlikely to face significant stress.

What should investors watch going ahead?