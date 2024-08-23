Weak pricing offsets strong volume show of Indian agrochemical majors

Despite volume growth in the export segment and strong demand in the domestic market, a pricing uptick is eluding Indian agrochemical companies. Most agrochemical companies missed street estimates due to multiple headwinds. Brokerages have downgraded earnings estimates for a few companies and expect only a gradual recovery over the next couple of quarters.

Companies with a significant share of exports were impacted more than domestic companies. Despite healthy volume growth, pricing pressure and excessive dumping from China dented profitability, according to IIFL Research, with export-oriented agrochemical companies like UPL, Anupam Rasayan, and Rallis continuing to witness a challenging