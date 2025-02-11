Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Sequent Scientific shares dropped 6% in trade on Feb 11; details

Here's why Sequent Scientific shares dropped 6% in trade on Feb 11; details

The fall in Sequent Scientific share price came after the company reported a 58.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in profit at Rs 3.4 crore in Q3FY25

stock market BSE building

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sequent Scientific share price: Sequent Scientific share price dropped as much as 5.52 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 148 per share on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
 
The fall in Sequent Scientific share price came after the company reported a 58.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in profit at Rs 3.4 crore in Q3FY25. The company had posted a profit of Rs 8.2 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q3FY24)
 
The company’s revenue, however, surged 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs Rs 390.8 crore in the Q3FY25, from Rs 329.3 crore in Q3FY24. 
 
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also soared 56 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 34.4 crore in the December quarter of FY245, from Rs 22.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda margin expanded 210 basis points (bps) to 8.8 per cent in Q3FY25, from 6.7 per cent in Q3FY24.
 
About Sequent Scientific

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Cera Sanitary share price slips 4% weak Q3 results; check details here

Brokerage, Market

CMS Info Systems falls 4% as stock trades ex-dividend today; details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

TVS Supply slips 5% on incurring net loss in Q3 against profit a year ago

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy tanks 26% in 6 days, hits new low on weak Q3 operational performance

Eicher Motors bets on festive season, new launches to prop up sales

Weak Q3 margin, profit booking drags Eicher Motors 7%; analysts mixed

 
Sequent Scientific Limited is an animal health company that specialises in the development, manufacturing, and sale of veterinary pharmaceutical products. 
 
The company focuses on creating active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage formulations (FDFs), alongside offering a range of analytical services. With a strong commitment to quality, Sequent operates manufacturing facilities in India, Spain, Brazil, and Turkey, and holds approvals from top international regulatory bodies, including USFDA, EUGMP, WHO, and TGA. Sequent serves over 100 countries worldwide, providing comprehensive solutions for livestock, poultry, companion animals, and more.
 
The company offers a wide array of treatments, including solutions for endoparasites, ectoparasites, protozoa, dermatology, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), as well as anti-infectives and nutraceuticals. 
 
Sequent also provides laboratory and technical support services, including analytical solutions such as method validation, stability testing, and microbiology. 
 
The market capitalisation of Sequent Scientific is Rs 3,783 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index. 
 
At 2:26 PM, Sequent Scientific share price was trading 3.51 per cent higher at Rs 151.15. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.48 per cent lower at 76,170.45 levels.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Market Crash LIVE: Sensex falls 1,150 pts to 76,150; SMIDs drag 3%; Auto, FMCG, PSB, Pharma shed 2%

Sebi

Sebi bans LS Industries, promoter, 4 others from securities markets

Pizza Hut

KFC & Pizza Hut operator Devyani International decline 4% on posting Q3

market, stock markets, smallcap stocks crash, midcap stocks

BSE Smallcap index tanks over 17% in 2 months; 131 stocks at 52-week low

ipo market listing share market

Upcoming IPO: Rite Water Solutions files DRHP with Sebi; details here

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Sequent Scientific Share price Market trends Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEApollo Hospitals share PriceHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon