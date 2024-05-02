Why Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar will be in focus on May 2

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, May 2, 2024: Amid a mixed global set-up, Dalal Street investors will track stock-specific action amid the ongoing March quarter (Q4FY24) results season.

Here is a list of stocks that will react to their Q4 earnings, along with names of companies which will report their results today:

Q4FY24 results on May 2, 2024: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Dabur India, Federal Bank, Coforge, KEI Industries, KPR Mills, Ajanta Pharma, Blue Star, CIE Automotive India, Blue Dart Express, Ramkrishna Forgings, Railtel, CEAT, Voltamp Transformers, South Indian Bank, UGRO Capital, Astec Lifesciences, JBM Auto.

Adani Power: The company has reported a 48 per cent Y-o-Y fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,737 crore for the quarter ended March, 2024. The revenue from operations increased 30 per cent to Rs 13,363.69 crore.

Adani Wilmar: This Adani Group company has reported a 59 per cent surge in its standalone net profit at Rs 156 crore for Q4FY24. The revenue from operations fell 3 per cent to Rs 12,703.64, dragged by a significant decline in the export business of oil meals.



Ambuja Cements: The cement company recorded a 64 per cent Y-o-Y jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,055 crore. On a standalone basis, the cement maker's profit rose 6 percent to Rs 532 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions: Adani Energy Solutions has reported a 13.26 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 381.29 crore for the March quarter of FY24.

For the whole financial year (FY24), the company's net profit stood at Rs 1,195.61 crore, down from Rs 1,280.60 crore registered in FY23.



Adani Total Gas: ATGL reported a 71.6 per cent Y-o-Y jump in net profit at Rs 168 crore for the March quarter. Ebitda jumped 47.6 per cent to Rs 299.1 crore with Ebitda margin at 24.7 per cent vs 17.5 per cent in the year-ago period.



Other Q4FY24 result reactions: Dhampur Sugar, Netweb Technologies, Greenpanel Industries, Mangalam Cement, Orient Cement, IndiaMART InterMESH, Havells India, Sona BLW Precision and Forgings, Castrol, Vedant Fashions, Indus Towers, Neogen Chemicals.