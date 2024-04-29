Stock to Watch, April 29: ICICI Bk, HCL Tech, YES Bk, Ircon, Maruti, Cipla

Stocks to Watch on Monday, April 29: Domestic equity markets will eye the March quarter results, coupled with trends in the global markets, to trade on Monday.

At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty was up 98 points at 22,654 levels.

Globally, key indices in the Asia-Pacific region were in the green. Kospi added 0.86 per cent, Hang Seng gained 0.53 per cent, and ASX200 advanced 0.47 per cent. Nikkei, meanwhile, was shut for a public holiday.



Here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Q4FY24 results on April 29, 2024: UltraTech Cement, Trent, KPIT Technologies, Poonawala Fincorp, Tata Chemicals, Birlasoft, PNB Housing Finance, KFIN Technologies, Can Fin Homes, Shoppers Stop, Vesuvius India, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Rossari Biotech, UCO Bank, and Gillette India will announce their March quarter (Q4FY24) results on April 29, 2024.

ICICI Bank: The net profit of private lender ICICI Bank rose by 17.4 per cent to Rs 10,708 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on the back of growth in net interest income and advances. Sequentially, the net profit grew 4.24 per cent.

The net interest income (NII) increased by 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 17,667 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 4.40 per cent vs 4.90 per cent Y-o-Y/4.43 per cent Q-o-Q.

HCLTech: The IT services firm HCLTech reported flat consolidated net profit of Rs 3,995 crore for Q4FY24.

HCLTech said it expects constant currency (CC) revenue and services revenue growth to be between 3-5 per cent year-on-year in FY25, while Ebit margin is seen between 18-19 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), on Friday, reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,877.8 crore for Q4FY24, up 47.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Revenue from operations grew 19.3 per cent in Q4, while sales volume rose around 9 per cent in FY24.

L&T Finance: L&T Finance's consolidated net profit rose by 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 554 crore in the quarter ended March. Its net interest income (NII) on a consolidated basis grew by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,909 crore.

YES Bank: The Mumbai-based private lender's standalone net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 452 crore in Q4FY24.

SBI Life: SBI Life reported 4.3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in profit to Rs 811 crore for Q4FY24. The net premium income jumped 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 25,116 crore.

Other Q4 result reactions: Jaiprakash Power, IDFC first bank, Sportking India, SBFC Finance, Sanghi Industries, Seshasayee Paper, RBL Bank, Mastek, NDTV, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Aditya Birla Sun Life, SBI Card, Utkarsh SFB, Indiabulls Real Estate.

Ircon International: State-owned Ircon International has secured a railway project worth Rs 1,198 crore in a joint venture with Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt Ltd (DRA).

Welspun Specialty: Welspun Specialty Solutions Limited has received an order valued at Rs 21.64 crore (including taxes) from a domestic PSU customer for supply of Stainless Steel Seamless Tubes.

Cipla: Cipla Health, wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla, has completed the purchase of the distribution and marketing business undertaking of cosmetics and personal care business from Ivia Beaute Private Limited, through a slump sale arrangement, on a going concern basis.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Apollo HealthCo will raise Rs 2,475 crore from Advent International and integrate Keimed over the next 24-30 months.

Adani Enterprises: The company's Mauritius-based arm has completed the acquisition of a 49 per cent stake in Abu Dhabi-based Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions.

Craftsman Automation: Board of the company, at its meeting on April 27, approved fund raise of Rs 1,200 crore.