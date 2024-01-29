Beating Retreat Ceremony today: Check travel advisory for Delhi roads here

As the Beating Retreat ceremony marks the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has released comprehensive guidelines to manage traffic effectively around Vijay Chowk, the venue for the event. The ceremony will take place on Monday, January 29.

To facilitate seamless traffic flow, prevent congestion, and minimise inconvenience for attendees and spectators, traffic restrictions will be in place on Monday from 2 pm to 9:30 pm. Vijay Chowk will be closed for general traffic during this period.

Beating Retreat ceremony

The "Beating Retreat" ceremony, with roots dating back to the early 1950s, was devised by Major Roberts of the Indian Army to showcase a distinctive display by massed bands. This centuries old military tradition involves troops ceasing fighting, holstering weapons, withdrawing from the battlefield, and returning to camps at sunset during the retreat. The ceremony includes encasing colours and standards, lowering flags, and evokes nostalgia for historical eras.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Monday

- Rafi Marg between R/A Surehet Masjid and R/A Krishi Bhawan will face traffic restrictions.

- Rasina Road from R/A Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk will be restricted.

- Traffic restrictions will apply beyond R/A Dara Shikoh Road, R/A Krishna Menon Marg, and R/A Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk.

- Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and "C" Hexagon will experience traffic restrictions.

Alternative routes to take during Beating Retreat ceremony

Commuters are advised to consider alternative routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road, among others.

DTC bus routes

DTC bus routes will be diverted around the main venue and India Gate. Connaught Place-bound buses will travel through Mandir Marg, Kali Ban Marg, GPO, Baba Kharak Singh Marg route. Buses from Connaught Place to India Gate will follow the route through Minto Road, DDU Marg, IP Flyover, Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan.

Parking arrangements

Parking for spectators attending the illumination at Vijay Chowk will be available behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon after 7:00 pm.

Commuters can also refer to the Delhi Traffic Police website for latest updates or call the WhatsApp helpline number at 8750871493.