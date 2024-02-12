Sensex (    %)
                        
Stocks to Watch today, Feb 12:ONGC, IRCTC, JSW Grp, DRL, Easy Trip Planners

Stocks to Watch on Monday, February 12, 2024: Shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park will get listed on stock exchanges on February 12

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Stocks to Watch on Monday, February 12: The last leg of December quarter results, domestic consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation data, and global cues will be among the key market moving triggers on Monday.

Australia's ASX200 was down 0.18 per cent, while Gift Nifty futures were quoting 101 points higher at 21,944 levels at 7:15 AM.

Key benchmarks across Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China are closed today.
Here's a list of stocks to watch today:

Q3FY24 earnings today: 63Moons, AllCargo Logistics, Avadh Sugar, BASF, Bharat Forge, BLS International Services, Chemplast Sanmar, Coal India, Edelweiss Financial Services, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mazagondock Shipbuilders, Samvardhana Motherson International, NHPC

Q3 result reaction: ONGC, Filatex Fashion, Andhra Petrochem, Global Surfaces, MM Forgings, Themis Medicare, Aurobindo Pharma, Amber Enterprises, Manorama Industries, TVS Electronics, Jagran Prakashan, Autoline Industries, Elpro International, Chemcon Speciality, Updater Services, MCX, Flair Writing, Apex Frozen Foods, V2 Retail, Mawana Sugars, Advanced Enzyme Tech, Divi's Labs, Nepgen Chemicals, Bandhan Bank, Cello World, Happy Forgings, Shree Renuka Sugars, Stove Kraft, Shipping Corporation of India, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Jubilant Industries, ITDC, IFCI.

New listing: Shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park will get listed on stock exchanges on February 12.

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care: Healthcare services provider Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services on Sunday announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in the 175-bed Faridabad-based Asian Fidelis Hospital for an enterprise value of Rs 116 crore.

This comes after Yatharth Hospital announced entering a definitive agreement with Pristine Infracon and its shareholders to acquire the hospital by way of a 100 per cent equity purchase from the existing shareholders, according to the company statement.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation: IRCTC has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of 'IRCTC Payments Ltd' for the purpose of payment aggregator business.

Orient Press: The Board has approved for setting up of new manufacturing facility/plant for new line of business of production of candles.

JSW Group: The JSW Group has signed a deal worth Rs 40,000 crore with the Odisha government to set up an electric vehicle (EV) and electric vehicle battery manufacturing project at Cuttack and Paradip. 

Dr Reddy's Labs: The company's formulations manufacturing facility (FTO-3) in Bachupally, Hyderabad, has received
the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA, where the inspection has been classified as Voluntary
Action Indicated (VAI).

Railtel Corp: Company receives order worth Rs 18.21 crore from the Minsitry of Defence.

Easy Trip Planners: The Board has considered and in-principally approved the proposal to open a 5-star hotel in Ayodhya, which is less then one kilometer from Shree Ram Mandir, through investment of an amount of up to Rs 100 crore in Jeewani Hospitality Private Limited.
Topics : stocks to watch Markets Stocks in focus Market news Indian stock markets stock market trading Q3 results Buzzing stocks ONGC IRCTC

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

