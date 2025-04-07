Monday, April 07, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zomato share plunges 10% as COO of food ordering, delivery business resigns

Zomato share plunges 10% as COO of food ordering, delivery business resigns

The sharp decline in the Zomato share price came after Rinshul Chandra, chief operating officer (COO) of food ordering and delivery business, tendered his resignation on April 5, 2025

Zomato

Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Zomato share price: Food delivery platform Zomato shares plunged up to 9.99 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹189.60 per share, on Monday, April 7, 2025. 
 
However, at 1:00 PM, Zomato share was off day's low, and was trading 2.68 per cent lower at ₹205. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 4.19 per cent lower at 72,207.56 levels.
 
The sharp decline in the Zomato share price came after Rinshul Chandra, chief operating officer (COO) of food ordering and delivery business, tendered his resignation on April 5, 2025, to pursue new opportunities and passions.
 
In an exchange filing, Zomato said, “We would like to inform you that Rinshul Chandra, COO - Food Ordering and Delivery Business, designated as Senior Management Personnel (SMP), has tendered his resignation on April 5, 2025.”
 
 
The company revealed Chandra’s last working day will be April 7, 2025. 

Zomato Q3 results
 
Zomato posted a 57 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit to ₹59 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), as against a profit of ₹138 crore in Q3FY24. The drop in profit came on the back of rising expenses linked to the expansion of its quick commerce platform, Blinkit. Despite the profit slump, the food delivery giant’s revenue grew considerably. 
 
Zomato's revenue zoomed nearly 65 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,405 crore in Q3FY25, from ₹3,288 crore in Q3FY24. READ MORE
 
About Zomato
 
Zomato, an Indian multinational founded in 2008 by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah, is a food delivery and restaurant discovery platform. 
 
The company connects customers, restaurants, and delivery partners through its technology-driven platform, offering a range of services such as food delivery, restaurant discovery, table reservations, and seamless payment options. 
 
Zomato allows users to explore restaurant menus, read reviews, view photos, and make reservations, while also providing a convenient food delivery service.
 
Beyond its consumer-facing services, Zomato supports restaurant partners with marketing tools, last-mile delivery services, and its procurement solution, Hyperpure, which supplies high-quality ingredients. 
 
The company has expanded globally and ventured into the grocery delivery segment, as well as quick commerce, providing rapid delivery of everyday items.
 
Zomato's recently rebranded to Eternal Ltd. The market capitalisation of Zomato is Rs 1,97,832.19 crore, according to BSE.
 
The 52-week high of Zomato share is ₹304.50, while its 52-week low is ₹146.85 apiece. 

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

