Despite near-record indices, 60% of top 1,000 stocks fall in 2025

Why is market breadth weak despite indices near record highs?

The sharp decline in individual stocks is attributed to the rout in small-cap stocks. The benchmark Sensex is 0.9 per cent away from its all-time high, which it hit in December this year, and the Nifty is 0.7 per cent away. The Nifty Midcap 100 is 1.4 per cent away, but the Nifty Smallcap 100 is 10.2 per cent below its all-time high.

What are retail investors doing amid weak small-cap returns?

Retail investors are disenchanted with small-cap returns, have sold portfolio holdings, and have invested in initial public offerings (IPOs) and alternative assets such as gold. Some of the selling is also attributed to the rising popularity of futures and options (F&O) trading.

"Retail investors and domestic small-cap funds form a chunk of the investor pool of the small-cap stocks. The market revival this year is not broad-based. The retail investor portfolios were not going anywhere, even though the indices went up, and they probably started selling their holdings and shifting money to IPOs lured by listing-day gains," said U R Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.

What do valuations suggest about small-caps after the correction?

Bhat added that the decline in corporate profits in the September quarter last year made elevated valuations unjustifiable. Despite the correction, the Nifty Smallcap 100 trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6, based on its one-year forward earnings, against a 10-year average of 18.3. The Nifty Smallcap 250 trades at 25.2 times its one-year forward earnings against a 10-year average of 18.7.

What could rekindle interest in small-cap stocks?

Going forward, an earnings revival will be key to rekindling investor interest in small-cap stocks.

"The economic growth and policy measures like GST rationalisation and RBI rate cuts have to translate to better corporate results. Only then will markets have a broad-based rally. And FPIs becoming net buyers and resolution of the trade tensions between the US and India could give a fillip to the market and boost sentiments," said Bhat.

Is there a case for small-caps to recover in 2026?

Some experts say many stocks outside the small-cap indices have corrected sharply and offer valuation comfort, and retail investors may return to small-cap stocks next year.