After disappointing results in Q1FY24, valuation support for LIC stock

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declared disappointing results in Q1FY24. While it reported a net profit of Rs 9,540 crore in Q1FY24, this was attributable to the transfer of Rs 7,490 crore from non-participating (non-par) products to shareholders’ accounts due to the accretion on available solvency margin.

In operational terms, annualised premium equivalent (APE) declined and value of new business (VNB) margin was flat. But the medium-term prospects may be better. The policy mix seems to be improving with a higher share of non-par products, and higher persistency.