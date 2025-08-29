Angel One, BSE shares lose nearly one-fifth value in six sessions

Nearly one-fifth of the market value of Angel One and BSE — two key stocks linked to the capital market theme — has been wiped out in just six trading sessions.
This decline follows the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) indication that it is considering a shift towards longer-term derivatives products and measures to improve their maturity profile.
“We have often stated that equity derivatives play a crucial role in capital formation, but we must ensure quality and balance. We will consult with stakeholders on ways to improve, in a calibrated manner, the tenor and maturity profile of derivative products, so that they better serve hedging and long-term investing,” Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at an event on August 20.
The statement has fueled speculation that the regulator may discontinue weekly derivatives contracts, which currently generate the highest revenue for brokers and stock exchanges.
Since August 21, Angel One’s shares have fallen 19 per cent, declining in each of the six consecutive trading sessions. Meanwhile, BSE shares have dropped 17 per cent and other stocks in the capital market space, such as Central Depository Services Limited, 360 One Wam and 5Paisa Capital, too, have dipped during the same period.