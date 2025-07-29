Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE Q1FY26 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 14% to ₹ 2,924 crore

NSE

In the STT/CTT contribution, 46 per cent came from the equity derivatives segment, while 54 per cent was from the cash market segment. | (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,924 crore in the first quarter of FY26, up by 14 per cent from Rs 2,567 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
 
The exchange’s revenue from operations declined to Rs 4,032.24 crore in the quarter ending June, compared with Rs 4,509.7 crore a year ago.
 
Revenue from transaction charges, which account for nearly two-thirds of the total income, declined by 14 per cent year-on-year in the June-ending quarter.
 
However, on a sequential basis, it grew by 7 per cent to Rs 3,150 crore, driven by a surge in volumes across the cash market and derivatives segment.
 
 

On a standalone basis, the options segment accounted for 76 per cent of the total transaction charges, followed by cash and futures at 13 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.
 
Further, in Q1 FY26, NSE’s contribution to the exchequer was Rs 14,331 crore, including Rs 12,338 crore of securities and commodities transaction tax (STT/CTT) and stamp duty of Rs 875 crore.
 
In the STT/CTT contribution, 46 per cent came from the equity derivatives segment, while 54 per cent was from the cash market segment.
 
As anticipation for the exchange’s initial public offering (IPO) grows, the total number of retail shareholders of NSE surged to 1.46 lakh as of June 2025. NSE had filed two separate settlement applications with Sebi on June 20, 2025, in the colocation and dark fibre matters. A response from Sebi on these applications is awaited. This settlement will play a key role in the fast processing of the IPO.

Topics : stock market trading NSE Indices National Stock Exchange IPO market

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

