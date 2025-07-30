Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What to do with Asian Paints shares post Q1? Brokerages suggest

Asian Paints shares rose 3 per cent in two days after the company reported healthy Q1 numbers; here's what brokerages suggest

paints, paint sector

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian Paints shares rose 1.7 per cent in trade on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), logging an intra-day high at ₹2,442.7 per share on BSE. In two days, the stock rose 3 per cent after reporting its Q1 results. 
 
Around 10:45 AM, Asian Paints share price was up 1.68 per cent at ₹2,442 per share. In comparison, Sensex was flat at 81,341.45. 

Asian Paints Q1 results

Asian Paints' results were in line with the Street's estimate. In Q1, the paint company saw its net profit fall by 6 per cent to ₹1,100 crore, as compared to ₹1,169.98 crore a year ago. 
 
 
During the quarter, the company’s net sales stood at ₹8,939 crore, a decline of 0.3 per cent. The company stated that the industry witnessed a marginal improvement in demand from urban centres, despite the monsoons slowing momentum in June.
 
Sales from the Industrial Business increased by 8.4 per cent to Rs 736.1 crore, up from Rs 679.1 crore, driven by growth in the Asian markets, as well as in the UAE and Egypt, the company said in its earnings release. Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation, and tax) stood at Rs 1,854 crore, down 1.7 per cent.  Check List of Q1 results today

Brokerages' view on Asian Paints

Nomura has maintained a 'Neutral' rating and has increased the target price to ₹2,285 per share from ₹2,200. "The stock trades at 0.5 SD lower than its 10-year average, but given the heightened competitive intensity, we still think it is not yet out of the woods," the brokerage note read. 
 
Motilal Oswal reiterated a 'Neutral' rating on Asian Paints with a target of ₹2,500 per share. The brokerage remains cautious on Asian Paints' value growth and margin for FY26. The stock, according to analysts, has not performed well on a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis, up by a mere 4 per cent, as demand and competitive pressure still hover around earnings. 
 
ICICI Securities maintained 'Add' for a target of ₹2,700 per share. The brokerage believes that since Asian Paints is the only player with backward integration, it can either expand margins or boost market share by passing on cost benefits. It is also increasing investments in Nilaya and the super-premium/luxury segment. 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

