Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Markets rally as GST overhaul and S&P rating upgrade lift sentiment

Markets rally as GST overhaul and S&P rating upgrade lift sentiment

Sensex gained 676 points and Nifty 246 as GST reform and S&P's sovereign rating upgrade boosted investor sentiment, lifting market cap of BSE firms by ₹6 trillion

Market breadth was upbeat, with 2,562 stocks advancing against 1,627 declines.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Investor sentiment received a strong boost on Monday as the government’s ambitious overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a long-awaited upgrade to India’s sovereign credit rating drove markets higher.
 
The Sensex climbed 1,168 points during the day before settling at 81,274, up 676 points or 0.8 per cent. The Nifty closed at 24,877, a gain of 246 points or 1 per cent. Both indices recorded their best single-session performance since 26 June on a closing basis, and their sharpest intraday rise since 15 May. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased by ₹6 trillion, reaching ₹451 trillion.
 
 
The Centre’s proposal introduces a streamlined two-tier GST structure — 5 per cent and 18 per cent — with a higher 40 per cent rate reserved for select sin goods. This would eliminate the current 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, potentially lowering the cost of many consumer items. These changes, along with income tax concessions announced in February, are expected to cushion the impact of weak consumption trends and US-imposed trade tariffs.
 
Significantly, S&P Global Ratings raised India’s long-term sovereign credit rating for the first time in 18 years, a move expected to enhance the country’s appeal for global investors. The ratings agency also upgraded 10 Indian financial institutions, citing robust growth prospects and triggering optimism in financial and banking stocks. 

“Domestic equities witnessed a strong rebound following the Prime Minister’s announcement of second-generation GST reforms in his Independence Day address. This triggered broad-based buying, led by the Nifty Auto and Consumer Durables sectors. The market sentiment was further buoyed by S&P’s upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research (Wealth Management), Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
With the exception of IT and pharma, all major indices ended with gains. Nifty Auto and Nifty Consumer Durables gained the most at 4.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.
 
Market breadth was upbeat, with 2,562 stocks advancing against 1,627 declines.
 
Maruti Suzuki India jumped 8.9 per cent to become the top Sensex performer and the largest contributor to index gains, following a government proposal to lower GST on small petrol and diesel cars to 18 per cent from the current 28 per cent. Bajaj Finance (up 5.02 per cent) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.5 per cent) were other key gainers.
 
Looking ahead, the trajectory for equities could hinge on the outcome of US-Russia peace talks.
 
Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice-President (Research) at Religare Broking, said: “The rebound reflects renewed optimism, supported by policy tailwinds and improving technical indicators. However, lingering uncertainty on the global front — particularly regarding the India-US trade talks amid a potential delay in their meeting — may continue to weigh on sentiment. Going forward, with the Nifty reclaiming its short-term 20-day moving average around 24,750, sustaining above this level will be crucial for a move toward 25,250.”

Topics : Sensex Goods and Services Tax Nifty Markets S&P global Ratings Indian equities

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

