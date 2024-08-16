Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Apollo Hospitals Enterprise likely to ride on healthy business outlook

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise likely to ride on healthy business outlook

APH expects online pharmacy distribution margins to grow to 20 per cent in FY25, from 13.6 per cent currently

apollo
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (APH) delivered an in-line performance for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY25 with growth in the number of patients. AHLL (Apollo Health & Lifestyle), a subsidiary, posted sales growth and profitability. APH also reduced operational costs at Healthco. However, GMV growth rates moderated.

APH’s consolidated revenue grew 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ~5,090 crore. Healthcare services revenue rose 16.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ~2,560 crore. Healthco revenue was up 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y at ~2,080 crore. The AHLL revenue increased 14.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ~370 crore. The Ebitda grew 32.6 per cent Y-o-Y

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon