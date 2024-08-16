Apollo Hospitals Enterprise likely to ride on healthy business outlook

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (APH) delivered an in-line performance for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY25 with growth in the number of patients. AHLL (Apollo Health & Lifestyle), a subsidiary, posted sales growth and profitability. APH also reduced operational costs at Healthco. However, GMV growth rates moderated.

APH’s consolidated revenue grew 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ~5,090 crore. Healthcare services revenue rose 16.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ~2,560 crore. Healthco revenue was up 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y at ~2,080 crore. The AHLL revenue increased 14.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ~370 crore. The Ebitda grew 32.6 per cent Y-o-Y